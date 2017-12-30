Dear Santa: Jackson Heil
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 11:30 am
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm
Dear Santa,
I wish that I can have lots of books so I can read them. I wish that I can have more pencils so people can stop taking my pencils please. Next I want more toys so I can play with them.
Love,
LMA 3rd Graders
Jackson Heil
