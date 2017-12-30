Dear Santa: Ariyanna Cousar

Dear Santa,

How much elves Do you have? Can I have a orber Pediak. Please can I have a toy and me Doll. Can I have a Hachmol? Can I have a LoL Doll? Can I have sliom? Then a cup cake swesy? Can I get a Amrk Dall? Love, Ariyanna Cousar