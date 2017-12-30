Company recalls beef products due to undeclared allergens

PFP Enterprises LLC, a Fort Worth, Texas, company that also does business as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling about 7,570 pounds of ground beef products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday. The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared onn the product label.

The raw, frozen, ground beef items were produced on Sept. 28, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

* 40-lb. cases containing four 10-lb. bags of “85/15 Ground Beef Bulk” with item code 4013 and Patterson Food Processors printed on the label;

* 10-lb. cases containing two 5-lb. bags of “85/15 Ground Beef Bulk” with item code 4012 and Patterson Food Processors printed on the label;

* The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and institutional locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a complaint from a school about the product’s packaging. FSIS laboratory testing confirmed that the product contained soy and added water.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Institutions and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call PFP Enterprises LLC Vice-President of Quality Assurance Chance Fresh at (817) 546-3561, ext. 207.