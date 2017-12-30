75-year-old woman charged with felony DUI for alleged role in tractor wreck

A 75-year-old woman has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after she allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by a 71-year-old Manning man on Friday. The tractor ultimately left the road and overturned, fatally injuring Clezelle White.

“(White) was transported to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there,” said Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Jones, White was traveling northbound on Raccoon Road near the intersection of Hector Walker Road when a 2010 Ford Mustang driven by Elaine Maggs allegedly ran into the back of his tractor about 11:35 a.m. Friday.

A Clarendon County magistrate judge denied bond for Maggs at the Clarendon County Detention Center. She will have to wait 45 days before she can petition for bond again before a Circuit Court judge.