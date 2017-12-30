4 suspects wanted for break-in at Woodard Road home

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for four suspects accused of breaking in a house at 1148 Woodard Road in Manning off Old Georgetown Road near Sammy Swamp.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said the four suspects include Markeem Fordham, Cauy Fordham, Cody Fordham and Essau Jefferson.

All four subjects have outstanding warrants for second-degree burglary. They live at 1073 Woodard Road and are related.

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call (803) 435-4414. Callers may remain anonymous.

