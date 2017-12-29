Man killed in tractor wreck

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 11:32 pm

A 73-year-old Manning man was killed about noon Friday when a motor vehicle hit his tractor on Raccoon Road near Hector Walker Road, causing it to overturn and entrap the victim.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock confirmed Friday night that Clezelle White of Manning was the identity of the deceased. He said that the driver of the motor vehicle was arrested and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center, but he did not have her exact charges. Manninglive.com is waiting for more information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.