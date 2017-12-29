Dear Santa: Trinity Brunson
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 12:17 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:18 am
Dear Santa, How are you Santa? I been good all year. I want is a IPhone6S. I will also want a Barbie doll and phone gitter case and Please gave me a baby Alive. I also want A JoJo American doll and I can’t wait until it’s Chrismas! Love, Trinity Brunson
mPS 2nd Graders
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.