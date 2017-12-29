Dear Santa: Trinity Brunson

Dear Santa, How are you Santa? I been good all year. I want is a IPhone6S. I will also want a Barbie doll and phone gitter case and Please gave me a baby Alive. I also want A JoJo American doll and I can’t wait until it’s Chrismas! Love, Trinity Brunson

mPS 2nd Graders