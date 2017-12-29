Dear Santa: Taylor Brown
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m good. My elf told me you’ll where proud of me and my brother. I’m one if the only people how hasn’t get their name on the board. I do really good on my test. How are the reindeer and elves? My elf Lelu has been making a mess. I don’t want much for Christmas all i want is a light up hoverboard.
Love,
Taylor Brown
