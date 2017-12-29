Dear Santa: RaShad Shipp

Dear Santa,

How is the weater in the North Pole? May I have a hovenr bourd? I wold also like a XboX and a four-wheeler?and a new ShaaS and a Tfaiwyolinp, and a beebee gnu and a SwilhS Sest? Christms iS the best hlday. Love RaShad Shipp

mPS 2nd Graders