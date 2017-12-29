Dear Santa: Nyren Bowman

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good little boy. I hope I’m on the nice list but not the naughty list. I have obeyed my parents and my grandparents too. I do all my school work and you would never see anything not done on my paper. Would you please bring me a play staion four, 2k18 and madden 18.

Merry Christmas,

Nyren Bowman

St. Paul Primary 3rd Graders