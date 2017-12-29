Dear Santa: Nyren Bowman
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 12:49 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 8:54 am
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good little boy. I hope I’m on the nice list but not the naughty list. I have obeyed my parents and my grandparents too. I do all my school work and you would never see anything not done on my paper. Would you please bring me a play staion four, 2k18 and madden 18.
Merry Christmas,
Nyren Bowman
St. Paul Primary 3rd Graders
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.