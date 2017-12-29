Dear Santa: Mariona Oliver
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? for Christmas I want a lot of shoes, toys, and clothes! That is not all I want, I can’t think!!! I believe I deserve these gifts because I have been respectful, caring and I help my mom with my sisters and brother. I love them a lot and they love me too!
Merry Christmas,
Mariona Oliver
St. Paul Primary 3rd Graders
