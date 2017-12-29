Dear Santa: Majestic Hutcher

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 8:54 am

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I am trying to keep my grades up because if I don’t you might not bring me any presents. This Christmas I’m not asking for much. All I want for Christmas is a puppy, an iPhone 7, a computer,overboard, a basketball, a football. I believe I deserve these gifts because I have been respectful, caring and nice. I have been respectful by listening to the teacher and my classmates. I have been nice by helping others and I’ve been caring by telling the teacher that someone needs help. Santa, if you can bring these gifts, I will be a happy boy.

Merry Christmas

Majestic Hutcher

St. Paul Primary 3rd Graders