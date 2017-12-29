Dear Santa: Liam Flaherty
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 11:20 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Dear Santa,
So there is going to be two plates one for and you reindeer and one for Rudolph cause he is my favorite reindeer. I hope my elf on the shelf named Buckey gets the dog he wanted cause he gets sad when I’m gone. I forgot some stuff on the list I’ll give it to Bucky. And last I want my teacher to get a fancy car to drive.
Love,
Liam Flaherty
LMA 3rd Graders
