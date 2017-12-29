Dear Santa: Liam Flaherty

Dear Santa,

So there is going to be two plates one for and you reindeer and one for Rudolph cause he is my favorite reindeer. I hope my elf on the shelf named Buckey gets the dog he wanted cause he gets sad when I’m gone. I forgot some stuff on the list I’ll give it to Bucky. And last I want my teacher to get a fancy car to drive.

Love,

Liam Flaherty

LMA 3rd Graders