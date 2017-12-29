DEar Santa: Kazhia Bowman
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 11:17 am
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 6:49 am
Dear Santa,
I have been good at school Would you bring me most of the ghings I want. I want a Barbie house. I want a hoover board a guitar, and a walkie talkie. Love, Kazhia Bowman
SECC 1st Grade
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.