DEar Santa: Kazhia Bowman

by | December 29, 2017 11:17 am

Dear Santa,
I have been good at school Would you bring me most of the ghings I want. I want a Barbie house. I want a hoover board a guitar, and a walkie talkie. Love, Kazhia Bowman

SECC 1st Grade

