Dear Santa: Jordan Green
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 12:21 am
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? Are your reindeers doing gud? You be safe now. Can you please bring me a dirt bike, a real lamborghini, and a real mustang? You be careful out there Santa. Santa, if your reindeer on’t listen, discipline them.
P.S. Can you get my mom a gold lamp?
Love,
Jordan Green
Walker Gamble 2nd Grade
