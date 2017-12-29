Dear Santa: Jordan Green

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? Are your reindeers doing gud? You be safe now. Can you please bring me a dirt bike, a real lamborghini, and a real mustang? You be careful out there Santa. Santa, if your reindeer on’t listen, discipline them.

P.S. Can you get my mom a gold lamp?

Love,

Jordan Green

Walker Gamble 2nd Grade