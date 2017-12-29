Dear Santa: Gabriel Barrett
Dear Santa,
How are the Elves? May I have a sieg shot? May I have and new shoes? I would also like a Ball and a bolleun. Chrstmaz iz the best holiday. Love, Gabriel Barrett
mPS 2nd Graders
