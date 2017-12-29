Dear Santa: Darnell Livingston
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm
Dear Santa,
I will like to have a nerf gun. I’ve been a good boy. Listing to my mom. I like a character blanket sleeper. I like toys star war figures. Then I love a Coleman Powersport.
Love, Darnell Livingston
SECC 2nd graders
