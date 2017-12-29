Dear Santa: Calvin Jennings
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 11:45 am
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:17 am
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? I’ve been good all year! I have been good most of the time. I want a dirt bike and a forwheeler. I can’t wait until I’s Christmas! Love, Calvin Jennings
mPS 2nd Graders
