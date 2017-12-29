Dear Santa: Abigail Tanner
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How have you been? I worked hard to be very good this year. Are your reindeer ready to carry your sleigh on Christmas Eve? I hope you have been good. This year, I want a barbie doll house to share with my sister. She’s been asking for one since Thanksgiving. I also want a Barbie Camper to play with, too. I also want a fluffy, penguin stuffed animal to sleep with. I hope the elves can make all these toys.
Love,
Abigail Tanner
