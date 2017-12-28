Murray student named Palmetto Fellow

C.E. Murray High School honor student Amoira Rush was recently honored by the Williamsburg County School District Board of Trustees after meeting the requirements for the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship. The Palmetto Fellows Scholarship Program is a merit-based program that was established in 1988 to recognize the most academically talented high school seniors. It is administered by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. Palmetto Fellows may receive up to $6,700 in their freshman year and up to $7,500 for their sophomore, junior and senior years of college. The purpose of the program is to recognize the most academically talented high school seniors in South CArolina; encourage academically talented students to attend college in the state; and retain talented minority students who might otherwise pursue studies outside the state. Eligibility requirements include being enrolled in an approved South Carolina public or private high school, or an approved South Carolina home school program; being a U.S. citizen or permanent resident (green card holder) at the time of high school graduation and be a legal resident of South Carolina as defined in applicable state statutes governing the determination of residency for tuition and fee purposes at the time of high school graduation; be seriously considering attending, have applied, or have been accepted admission to an eligible four-year institution in South Carolina; certify that he/she has never been convicted of any felonies or second or subsequent alcohol or other drug-related misdemeanor offenses within the past academic year by submitting a signed affidavit to the college financial aid office; and cannot be a recipient of the LIFE Scholarship, SC HOPE Scholarship or Lottery Tuition Assistance in the same academic year.