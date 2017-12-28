Monarchs defeat Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in tournament
by Submitted via Email | December 28, 2017 10:00 am
Darius Williams scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds Tuesday night to lead Manning to an 83-66 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at the Orangeburg Sweet Sixteen Tournament at Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews. Corey Graham added 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Monarchs.
– The Florence Morning News
