Lady Swampcats 6-6 after Holiday Classic

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats played in the mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic last week at Rhames Arena in Camden.

In game 1, LMA was defeated by Camden High by a final score of 46-35. The leading scorer was Lexi Bennett with 11 points, followed by Brooke Bennett with seven points, Sarah Frazier with six points, Olivia Coker with five points, and Abbie Patrick, Katherine Burns and Sarah Knight Nalley each with two points..

In Game 2, LMA defeated Lugoff Elgin 49-28. Bennett was again the leading scorerwith 19 points. Brooke Bennett had eight, Olivia Coker seven, and Katherine Burns and Sarah Frazier each had six.

This now makes the Lady Cats record 6-6.