Dear Santa: Sa’nye Lathan Hilton

Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a new PS4 for Christmas because I keep the class clean for my teacher. At home I help rake the leaves so my mom doesn’t get tired. That’s how I deserve a new PS4 for Christmas. Love, Sa’nye Lathan Hilton

SECC 2nd Grade