Dear Santa: Sa’nye Lathan Hilton
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 10:40 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Dear Santa,
I really deserve a new PS4 for Christmas because I keep the class clean for my teacher. At home I help rake the leaves so my mom doesn’t get tired. That’s how I deserve a new PS4 for Christmas. Love, Sa’nye Lathan Hilton
SECC 2nd Grade
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.