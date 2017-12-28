Dear Santa: Piper Welch
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause doing? I know you are doing good. How are the elves? I want a LoL doll and a big fluffy unicorn too. Have a safe trip!
Love,
Piper Welch
Walker Gamble 2nd Grade
