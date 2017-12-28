Dear Santa: Pierson Gamble
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 11:09 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 5:33 pm
Dear Santa,
How have you been since last Christmas? I’ve been wondering about the reindeer have they been good. I would like a nintendo switch,a blue bike,and a game called bounce off for Christmas. Christmas is almost here! I’ve been waiting for ever. And it’s finally here. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Pierson Gamble
