Dear Santa: Pierson Gamble

Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 5:33 pm

Dear Santa,

How have you been since last Christmas? I’ve been wondering about the reindeer have they been good. I would like a nintendo switch,a blue bike,and a game called bounce off for Christmas. Christmas is almost here! I’ve been waiting for ever. And it’s finally here. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Pierson Gamble