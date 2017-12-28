Dear Santa: Milik McFadden
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 10:02 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? May I have a nntendo switch? I would also like a motorcycle and a car to play with. Here’s just one more thing I want, a new shoes. Christmas is the bet holiday! Love, Milik McFadden
