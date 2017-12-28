Dear Santa: Ka’tearah Bradley
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 11:40 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Dear Santa,
What I really deserve for Christmas is a Barbie Dream House and I want something for my cousin, my mom, and my Dad too. Love, Ka’tearah Bradley
SECC 2nd Grade
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.