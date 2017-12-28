ManningLive

Dear Santa: Ka’tearah Bradley

by | December 28, 2017 11:40 pm

Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

Dear Santa,
What I really deserve for Christmas is a Barbie Dream House and I want something for my cousin, my mom, and my Dad too. Love, Ka’tearah Bradley

SECC 2nd Grade

