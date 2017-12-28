ManningLive

Dear Santa: Avery Craven

Dear Santa,
I love all the gifts you give me. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? Can I have a drown, helickopter, iPad lous, and a phone?
Love,
Avery Craven

