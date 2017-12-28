Dear Santa: Avery Craven
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 10:09 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 5:33 pm
Dear Santa,
I love all the gifts you give me. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? Can I have a drown, helickopter, iPad lous, and a phone?
Love,
Avery Craven
