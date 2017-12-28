Dear Santa: Austin Baxley
by Submitted by Reader | December 28, 2017 10:21 pm
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm
Dear Santa,
I hope I get an Xbox this year. I hope I was good enough to get that this year. I hope all the kids have a Merry Christmas! I hope you stay warm this Christmas, Santa. I love Christmas!
Love,
Austin Baxley
Walker Gamble 2nd Grade
