20 SC farmers selected for industrial hemp pilot program

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

scspa.org

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has selected 20 farmers from throughout the state to participate in its 2018 South Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

“The Industrial Hemp Pilot Program creates a new opportunity for South Carolina

farmers to increase crop diversity,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “Interest in the program was strong, and the Department of Agriculture worked diligently to select a broad representation of growers.”

Overall, the farmers represent 15 of the state’s 46 counties. The permit recipients were chosen from 131 applications with selection based on

several key factors, including completed application; agricultural experience; geographic balance across South Carolina; accredited college or university partner; purpose of the crop; processor experience and location; ability to secure needed equipment and financing.

Five accredited universities will work with pilot program participants, including the University of

South Carolina the Medical University of South Carolina; South Carolina State

University; Clemson University; and the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

Farmers chosen include Dupree Atkinson, Steven Neal Baxley Jr. and Robert Mason, all of Marion County; Lynell Brought of Hampton County; David Bulick and Kevin R. Dean, both of Charleston County (Dean also farms in Williamsburg County); Albert Bueno, John Andrew Fogle and Patrick Jamison Jr., all of Orangeburg County (Jamison also farms in Lexington County); Patrick Edward Burch, Robert Wilkins Jr. and Robbie Springs, all of Florence County; Dany Lee Ford II of Pickens County; Thomas Garrison of Anderson County; Deborah Justice of Oconee County; Harry “Chip” Bancroft Limehouse III of Aiken County; Matthew H. O’Brien of Fairfield County; Janel Ralph of Horry County; Joseph Watson of Saluda County; and John Rivers of Sumter County.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law in May making it legal for 20 South Carolina farmers to grow up to 20 acres of industrial hemp in 2018 for research purposes, in accordance with the 2014 Farm Bill.

“This is a new industry for South Carolina, and we’re hopeful that these first 20

growers will lay a strong foundation for an expanded 2019 program,” said Weathers. “Ultimately it’s about growth and expansion for our farmers and our economy.”

For more information about the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov.