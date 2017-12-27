Lynne Hudson Bozard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 3:03 pm

Lynne Hudson Bozard, 75, widow of Dr. Henry Plowden “Mutt” Bozard, died Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at her home.

Born October 24, 1942, in Greenville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Edward Hudson and the late Virginia Ellis Hudson. She was crowned Miss Columbia in 1963 and graduated from Columbia College in 1965. She served on the Foster Care Review Board, was a retired school teacher and was a member of Manning United Methodist Church. Besides being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Lynne enjoyed playing bridge with friends, was an avid reader, enjoyed summers at the beach and the lake and was proud to call herself a breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by a son, Henry Plowden “Bo” Bozard, Jr. (Amy) of Manning; a daughter, Ashton Ellis Bozard of Columbia; two grandsons, Robert Hugh Bozard and James Hudson Bozard; three sisters, Sandra Hudson Fitts (Tom) of Lugoff, Deborah Hudson Davis of Camden and Denise Hudson McGirt (Jay) of Orlando, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas and the Rev. Dr. James C. Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Robertson, Dr. Joseph Brantley, Billy Coffey, Fin Coffey, Billy Geddings, Frances Richbourg, Dr. Clarence Coker, Carter Jones and Ed Gamble.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1270 Hickory Ridge Circle, Manning.

Memorials may be made to The H.P. “Mutt” Bozard Firefighter Assistance Fund, c/o Bank of Clarendon, Attn: J. Barry Ham, P.O. Box 520, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org