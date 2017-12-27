Dear Santa: Winter Woods
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 10:00 am
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 3:13 am
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ok. Hi my name is Winter Woods and I go to the school Manning Primary I am 8 year sold and I am in 3rd grade for Christmas. I would like a hover board I deserve it because I was good this year.
Winter Woods
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.