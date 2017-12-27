Dear Santa: Purav Patel
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 6:25 pm
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:45 am
Dear Santa,
How life in the North Pole. My life here is great. My teacher is amazing. My school is amazing. I would like a pool so I can swim on weekends. I would like a drone so I can prank my brother.
Love,
Purav Patel
3rd Grade LMA
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.