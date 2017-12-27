Dear Santa: Madisyn Busques
Dear Santa,
My name is Madisyn I been good this year. I would like fo Christmas is a new phone my phone broke I thew mind on the grownd.I want to have slime because I want to play with it. i want a puppy so I can love it and care for it. i miss you!
Love,
Madisyn Busques
2nd Grade LMA
