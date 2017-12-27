Dear Santa: Kaddin Spigners
Dear Santa,
I would like a black and white cocder spainel puppy. So that Angel will have a friend. I would also like a lop eared bunny so I have a pet to pet. I would finally like a new pair of coonhunting waiters. And I also pray a special prayer for the people who don’t have anything. Have yourself a country Christmas!
Love,
Kaddin Spigners
3rd Grade LMA
