Dear Santa: Kaddin Spigners

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:44 am

Dear Santa,

I would like a black and white cocder spainel puppy. So that Angel will have a friend. I would also like a lop eared bunny so I have a pet to pet. I would finally like a new pair of coonhunting waiters. And I also pray a special prayer for the people who don’t have anything. Have yourself a country Christmas!

Love,

Kaddin Spigners

3rd Grade LMA