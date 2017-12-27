Dear Santa: Jairique Wilson
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 10:10 am
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 2:31 am
Dear Santa,
I was a good Boy this year. I want a P54 for Chrismas and curry’s and Id’s in the house one. But If you can’t get it I will ask somebody alsl Den. From, Jairique Wilson
MPS 2nd Grade
No comments yet.
