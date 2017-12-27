Dear Santa: Hunter Stabfield

Dear Santa,

I’m having the best year!!! I have the best class ever. I have the best teacher, I have the best mom and dad ever. I’m having a hard time picking what I want. I would like to have an iTunes card and a new baseball bat.

Love,

Hunter Stabfield

3rd Grade LMA