Dear Santa: Hunter Stabfield
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 4:25 pm
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:45 am
Dear Santa,
I’m having the best year!!! I have the best class ever. I have the best teacher, I have the best mom and dad ever. I’m having a hard time picking what I want. I would like to have an iTunes card and a new baseball bat.
Love,
Hunter Stabfield
3rd Grade LMA
