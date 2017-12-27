Dear Santa: Halle Tisdale
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I have been good most of the year. Angle has doing cool and funny things. How are you and the others at the North Pole? let me tell you some thing I want for Christmas. I wash iPhone 6, stuffed animal, 500$, trampolen, bike, bunny and a pug.
Love,
Halle Tisdale
