Dear Santa: Halle Tisdale

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:43 am

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I have been good most of the year. Angle has doing cool and funny things. How are you and the others at the North Pole? let me tell you some thing I want for Christmas. I wash iPhone 6, stuffed animal, 500$, trampolen, bike, bunny and a pug.

Love,

Halle Tisdale