Dear Santa: Colby Ridgeway

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:45 am

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a sake board, so I can ride down my can creet. I want a new tramplen, to jump on. I want a electric scooter, so i can ride ride ride. I want some new legos, a bunch so I can build. i hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Colby Ridgeway

3rd Grade LMA