Dear Santa: Camdyn Geddings
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a balance beam because I like gymnasticks. And I would also like gymnastics bars because I like to hang and swing and do flips. And I would also like a trampoline to learn how to do a back flip and a front flip.
Love,
Camdyn Geddings
3rd Grade LMA
