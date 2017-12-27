Dear Santa: Camdyn Geddings

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a balance beam because I like gymnasticks. And I would also like gymnastics bars because I like to hang and swing and do flips. And I would also like a trampoline to learn how to do a back flip and a front flip.

Love,

Camdyn Geddings

3rd Grade LMA