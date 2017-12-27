Dear Santa: Ben Sanders
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? Is Mrs.Claus doing good too? My friends were good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a nerf mastodon,nerd nemisis,and the hex bug battle grounds.
Love,
Ben Sanders
3rd Grade LMA
