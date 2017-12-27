Dear Santa: Aubree Holmes

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 2:05 am

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubree. I miss you from last year. I would like slime because I lost it. I would like hatchimals because I have one then will have a lot. I would like Encasimas because I lost all of them. I will try to be a good girl all year long.

Love,

Aubree Holmes

2nd Grade LMA