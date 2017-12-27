Dear Santa: Anderson
Dear Santa,’I would like some 300 piece puzzles for Christmas. I would like a clock and a diary. most of all I want a hover board. I almost forgot Pokmon toy would be great too!
Love,
Anderson
5th grade, Clarendon Hall
