Dear Santa: A.J. Wells
by Submitted by Reader | December 27, 2017 10:25 am
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 5:43 am
Dear Santa,
How are you? Cause I hope you have been great. How are the elves and Miss Claus? My elf probably told you some things about me. I hope it was good thing. I hope you make it to my house.
Love,
AJ Wells
3rd Grade LMA
