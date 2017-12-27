Bank of Clarendon announces new VP, chief financial officer

The Bank of Clarendon Board of Directors announced Wednesday the addition of a new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Kendall Stewart, 51, will replace outgoing Chief Financial Officer w. Louis Griffith, who will retire Jan. 26, 2018.

Stewart, who most recently worked with Carolina Premier Bank in Charlotte, has more than 25 years of financial services industry experience. At Carolina Premier he helped charter the de novo bank and served as its chief financial officer for more than 10 years.

“Kendall also brings more than two decades of financial management experience in accounting, financial budgeting and forecasting, strategic planning, regulatory reporting and investment management with community banks,” said Bank of Clarendon Chief Executive Officer Will Buyck. “We are excited to have him join our executive management team, and we know that he and his family will be a great addition to our community.”

Stewart has also been very active in the community throughout his tenure as a community banker. He has been a member of his local Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Lions Club and Kiwanis Club, in addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter. Stewart and his family will be relocating to Manning from Charlotte.