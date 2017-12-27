2017 Rewind: U.S. 301 reopens after neary 2 years

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 9:46 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

U.S. 301 between Manning and Turbeville was unpassable in three separate areas for more than a year-and-a-half.

To be exact, residents and motorists traveling between the two Clarendon towns had to take alternate routes for 579 days. For 82 weeks and five days, the state Department of Transportation rebuilt three bridges and fixed another area that washed out on the highway during the 1,000-year-flood that hit Clarendon County in early October 2015.

Residents joyfully reported on social media on May 4 that they were traveling the road, which suffered failure after more than two feet of rain fell in a little more than 24 hours Oct. 2 and 3, 2015.

“We’re very happy to have this road back up for the community,” said state Department of Transportation Engineering District 7 Administrator Kevin Gantt. “Having the road and bridges out had a terrible impact on the community, so we’re proud to open it up.”

Original story at manninglive.com/2017/05/04/u-s-301-open-for-motorists-finally