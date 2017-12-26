Mitchum recognized for five years with county
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 26, 2017 2:52 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 4:55 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized custodian Roxie Mitchum on Dec. 11 for five years of service to the county. She is shown here, center, with Chairman Dwight Stewart, left, and Administrator David Epperson.
