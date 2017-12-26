Miller graduates from high school early, to attend University of Alabama

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:02 pm

Taylor Arissa Miller, daughter of Norris K. Miller and granddaughter of Mable Miller, graduated from high school Dec. 1, 2017, at Bethak Banquet Hall, 3099 Breckinridge Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia, surrounded by family and friends. Miller has made many achievements over the years. She will be graduating a year ahead of her class, and was awarded the National Certificate of Merit due to her rigorous courses and dedication to being in the top 5 percent of her class. She plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in pre-medicine psychiatry. Following her undergraduate degree, she will go off to medical school. We are very proud of her accomplishments and can’t wait to see her thrive to make the world a better place.