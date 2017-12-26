Manning resident graduates from CCU

Manning resident Christopher Bennett graduated Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, with a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Coastal Carolina University.

More than 700 students were candidates for graduation in the ceremony held at the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center on campus.

In his talk to the graduation candidates, commencement speaker Luke Rankin shared advice given to him by his father.

“As the years have gone by,” said Rankin, who has served Horry County in the South Carolina State Senate since 1992, “I have learned that my father’s three-word mantra is a profound philosophy of life. It’s expressed in three simple words: Observe, record and correlate.

“Observe. Pay attention to the world,” Rankin said. “Carefully observe the people you interact with every day, from the highest to the most humble, paying particular attention to the latter. Record. Remember what your observations have taught you. Note how can the mistakes you’ve made be avoided. Correlate. Weave those experiences, lessons and observations into your philosophy and the values you live by. Use that philosophy to forge your path through life to inform the way you treat others.”

Rankin was awarded the honorary degree doctor of public service at the ceremony. Area physicians Dr. Charles G. Sasser and Dr. Covia L. Stanley were both awarded the honorary degree doctor of science.