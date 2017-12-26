Lynne H. Bozard
by Stephens Funeral Home | December 26, 2017 3:34 pm
Lynne Hudson Bozard, 75, widow of Dr. Henry Plowden “Mutt” Bozard, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at her home.
Services will be announced by Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, (803) 435-2179.
